Paul Dean McDowell

Paul Dean McDowell, 82, of Central Lake, Michigan and The Villages, Florida went to be with the Lord October 28th, 2024 at his home surrounded by family and friends.

Paul was a loving husband, father, friend, farmer, rancher, and Poppy. Originally from Central Lake, Paul planted his roots there with his wife, their three sons, and many friends along the way. Paul brought the family down to Florida in 1987 where he played a vital role in building Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Paul created a career in construction but his true passion was agriculture. Those close to Paul knew him as “P.H” and knew his love of his farm, family, friends, cherry pie, watching his children play sports, and The Villages High school Buffalo Basketball team.

Paul was married to his loving wife Shirley McDowell (Shiveline) for 59 years who he is survived by. Paul is also survived by his sons Dodd (Jill) McDowell and Colt (Jessica) McDowell and daughter-in-law Raquel McDowell, as well as his grandchildren, who knew him as “Poppy” – Brooks (Ashley) McDowell, Morgan (Kevin) Kennel, Riley Kay McDowell, Bella McDowell, and Taylor McDowell all of The Villages, Florida. He was well loved by his six great-grandchildren too. Paul is survived by his brother Owen (Gail) McDowell of Central Lake, Michigan as well. Paul is preceded in death by his son Chance McDowell, his siblings James P. McDowell, Chet McDowell, Eloise Payne, Thelma Wilcox, and LeRoy McDowell and parents Mary and William McDowell.