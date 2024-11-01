82.5 F
The Villages
Friday, November 1, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Elizabeth Menger Daniels
Elizabeth Menger Daniels, 79, of The Villages, Florida entered into rest on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

Elizabeth was a homemaker and loving wife and mother. She enjoyed volunteering at the New Covenant Methodist Church Thrift store – Bargains and Blessings.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Charles; a son, Eddie (Amy) Daniels; a son-in-law, Tim Greene; a brother, Jay (Mary) Menger. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her father, John J. Menger, Sr; her mother, Dulce Menger and her daughter, Karen Greene.

