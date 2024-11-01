Elizabeth Menger Daniels

Elizabeth Menger Daniels, 79, of The Villages, Florida entered into rest on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

Elizabeth was a homemaker and loving wife and mother. She enjoyed volunteering at the New Covenant Methodist Church Thrift store – Bargains and Blessings.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Charles; a son, Eddie (Amy) Daniels; a son-in-law, Tim Greene; a brother, Jay (Mary) Menger. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her father, John J. Menger, Sr; her mother, Dulce Menger and her daughter, Karen Greene.