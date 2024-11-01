Robert Craig

Robert Emerson Craig, 81, of The Villages, FL and former longtime resident of Falmouth, MA, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2024 after a brief but difficult battle with ALS.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Helen Craig, as well as by his devoted wives; Karleen, mother of his two children, and his second wife of more than 42 years, M. Kathleen “Casey”. Beloved father to Kenneth J Craig and his wife, Jennifer L.S. Craig, Joanne C. Marchesseault and her husband, Donald J. Marchesseault, as well as “Grandbob” to Carly, Brodie, Kate, Jack and Darby.

Bob was raised in Manchester, CT and attended college at Boston University where he was a member of the Air Force ROTC. Upon graduating, he was commissioned into the United States Air Force. He served his country with distinction in the Vietnam War. Following his fulltime military career, he joined the Massachusetts Air National Guard at Otis Air Force Base flying several different fighter jets including the F15. In addition, he was a commercial pilot retiring in 2002 from U.S. Airways as a captain on the Airbus 320.

The family will gather to receive guests on Thursday, November 7, 2024 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Chapman Funerals & Cremations, 584 West Falmouth Highway, West Falmouth.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 91 Main Street, Falmouth; followed by a Military Burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA.