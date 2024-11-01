68.7 F
The Villages
Friday, November 1, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Suzanne L. Fischer
Suzanne L. Fischer, age 81, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

She was born in Peoria, Illinois on November 30, 1942. She graduated from Richwoods High School, Peoria, Illinois. Sue was married to Richard LeShane in 1960, and had two children Deborah and Richard. Sue held various administrative positions and was awarded to the President’s Club of Arrow Electronics, excelling in sales.

In 1988, Sue married Conrad Fischer, the family resided in Dunwoody, Georgia. In 2014, the couple moved to The Villages, fulfilling a long time dream. Sue enjoyed various clubs, including Mah-Jong, cards and the BMW-Z4 club with her Villages friends. Her favorite activities included spending time with her grandchildren, cooking, interior design, and boating.

Sue is survived by her husband Conrad Fischer; children Douglas Fischer, Deborah LeShane, and Richard LeShane; grandchildren Morgan LeShane, Daniel LeShane, and Ainsley Fischer; brother John (Cheryl) Becker; niece and nephew Emily and J.P. She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Dorothy Becker.

Sue will be cremated and interred at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

