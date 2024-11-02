Carol Reynolds

Carol J. Reynolds, the beloved wife of Jim Reynolds, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2024, after a brief illness. She was born on April 25, 1946, on a farm in Monmouth, IL, to Frances and Armound Olson. Carol attended local schools and spent a year at Augustana College before marrying.

Though her first marriage ended, it brought forth two wonderful children: TJ Griffin (Sami) of Prospect, KY, and Jason Griffin (Janis) of Lombard, IL. Later, she found love again with Jim Reynolds, who had two children of his own, Mark Reynolds (Allison) of Alexis, IL, and Debbie Stokes of Monmouth, IL. Together, Carol and Jim welcomed their son, Mike Reynolds (Kris) of DeKalb, IL. Their blended family grew to include eight grandchildren and one great-grandson, with another on the way.

Even though their marriage started on Friday the 13th, Carol and Jim celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this year, just a few days before her passing—a testament to their enduring love.

In her professional life, Carol was a dedicated secretary for the United Auto Workers Agricultural Implementation Department, but her impact extended far beyond this role. She was one of the first women elected to the Henry County Board, where she served for 12 years, including as Chair of the Executive Committee and the Health and Human Services Committee, overseeing the Henry County Health Department and Nursing Home. Additionally, Carol was elected President of the Illinois Democratic Women, served as a delegate to the 1988 Democratic Convention, and was an alternate delegate in 1992. Her community involvement also included active membership in the Junior Women’s Club and participation on numerous committees and boards.

In 2004, Carol and Jim relocated to The Villages, where Carol played a vibrant role in the community. She helped organize the Van Buren Way Social Club, planned social events, played golf (even achieving a hole-in-one), learned to play Mahjong and was a charter member of the Illini Sports Club. Her greatest accomplishment was learning to paint. Watercolors were her thing and she excelled at it. Carol’s note cards and paintings were her life’s work and can be found in many many homes throughout The Villages. Carol served as Vice President of the Visual Art Association and was a member of the Village Art League, regularly participating in art and craft shows.

Carol will truly by missed by everyone she has encountered on her journey through life.

A Celebration of Life will be held on November 23, 2024, at Sea Breeze Recreation Center at 5:00 p.m. This casual, fun-filled event invites her many friends to come and meet the family of this remarkable woman.