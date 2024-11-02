JD Vance called Trump ‘Hitler’ before I did

We are on the eve of the most momentous election in current history in our country, and we cannot afford to have a 21st Century version of Adolf Hitler lead us.

Many of you that read this post will be aghast at my using the adjective “America’s Hitler” in reference to Donald Trump. But, you see, I am plagiarizing those words for they are what Trump’s VP selection, JD Vance, first mouthed some years back in describing with whom he now comes on bended knee as part of the Republican presidential ticket. Yes, there have been many posts and certainly scores, if not hundreds, of comments thereafter on this site, reflecting both sides of the isle, but the bookend [to all of what we do not want in a president exemplified by Trump with his words and actions] only occurred last night (October 30) when Trump was interviewed by Tucker Carlson. At that moment, Trump said about Liz Cheney, former Republican member of Congress, that “guns [should be] trained on her face”, in reference to her supporting Harris. This is unconscionable, intolerable, and insidious language, particularly coming from one party’s presidential candidate on the eve of his asking for our vote.

There are good and honest folks living in The Villages, across its three counties (Sumter, Lake, Marion), some no doubt holding opposite views of what I have penned here and in previous postings, but to everyone, we in The Villages as well as across central Florida and all over America—have been forced to come to the crossroads in American history where it is the Republicans with its presidential candidate that have created the “perfect storm” for us electing the first woman as president of our United States. Sure, there will be those that differ with Harris and her policies, but that is to be expected in our democratic political system. But regardless of one’s political stripe, we cannot, I repeat, we CANNOT, have a president that uses violent words denoting harm and injury like Trump spewed forth about Cheney, or led violence to overthrow our government as we all saw with our own eyes and heard with our own ears on January 6, or badmouthing everyone, the latest being of Hispanic ancestry or lineage, certainly from or about Puerto Rico, and, of course, denying ALL women the independence to determine with only their doctors what reproductive healthcare is best for them.

It is time to retain our democracy and way of life without a petty tyrant at the controls, and the only way to do that is to insure with our vote that Trump never returns to the White House ever again!

Anyone that reads this post and that has not voted, before or as you enter the polling booth, ask yourself, do I want to live in a land led by a petty tyrant, a dictator or an autocrat who only cares about preserving his way of life and pocketbook?

Miles Zaremski is a resident of the Village of Dunedin.