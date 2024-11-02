Louis J. Vito

Louis J. Vito passed away on October 20, 2024, cared for with great love until the end by his wife of fifty-three years, Marilyn. Lou was born to Theresa (nee Campisi) and Louis Vito in South Philadelphia. He had a passion and joy for life throughout his 91 years.

He married Marilyn in 1971, bringing together their children to form a combined family. He is survived by his four children Louis Vito, Jr.(Edie), Linda Vito, Sandi Vito(Jeff), and Steve Vito(Cheryl), and his five grandchildren, Louis, III(Jane), Anastasia(Aaron), Jessica, Lauren (Josh), and Lindsay, and his great-grandchild, Arya.

Lou had an entrepreneurial spirit, running a sandwich shop as a young man after moving to South Jersey, and later managing and developing real estate properties. Lou started American Plumbing and Heating in 1971, becoming known throughout the Wildwoods as a reliable and fun-loving small business owner. He taught his eldest son, Louie, the plumbing trade and brought him into the business. After he retired, he talked to Louie every day by phone, discussing the business and their shared interests.

Throughout his life, Lou – or Vito as he was often called by friends – loved learning, doing, and teaching others new things. In the early years of their family, Lou taught his wife and eldest son how to hunt. He learned to ski in his forties. Never one to do things halfway, he went on to compete in downhill slalom racing well into his 60s. In his fifties, he learned to fly an airplane, and shared his joy of piloting by helping Marilyn to get her pilot license.

Travel helped fulfill his passion for unique experiences. He brought many generations of Vitos to Disneyland, skied major mountain tops in the northeast and western U.S., and traveled abroad with his wife. The month Lou and Marilyn spent in Paris, eating bread and cheese in parks across the City of Love, was one of his favorite memories.

An avid golfer for more than 30 years, Lou was known throughout many parts of The Villages for his devotion to the game and his willingness to teach others. Throughout his neighborhood, he could often be seen greeting friends he met at the T-box.

Lou will be remembered for his wit and hearty laugh. He was a man of many experiences, but his love story with Marilyn was his greatest passion.

A memorial service will be held on November 8th at the Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park at 11:30 a.m.