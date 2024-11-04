73.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 4, 2024
type here...

Shopper arrested after parking in handicapped spot at Walmart

By Staff Report
Comments
James Matthew Johnson
James Matthew Johnson

A shopper was arrested after parking in a handicapped spot at Walmart.

A white Chevrolet Malibu had been reported for reckless driving on Thursday night and was found in the handicapped spot at Walmart in Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy noted the vehicle did not have a handicapped license plate and it did not have a placard hanging from the rearview mirror. The deputy also spotted a marijuana bud in the car.

A short time later, the vehicle’s owner, 36-year-old James Matthew Johnson of Summerfield, came walking out of the store and headed for the car. The deputy asked him if he had a handicapped placard ord if he was handicapped. He admitted he was not handicapped.

A clear organizer box was found on the passenger seat of the vehicle. The box contained “numerous individually-packaged substances” including pills identified as alprazolam and hydrocodone. He did not have a prescription for the pills. Other drugs found by the deputy included cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana and methamphetamine. Ammunition and drug paraphernalia were also found in the car.

Johnson is a convicted felon and not allowed to possess ammunition. He was placed on federal felony probation in 2023 and it is scheduled to end in 2026.

He was arrested on numerous drug charges as well as a charge of unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon. He was booked without bond at the Marion County Jail.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Hiding your vote from your spouse

A Villager responds to a previous letter writer who condoned “secret” voting for spouses. Read his response in a Letter to the Editor.

Tuesday is take the trash out day

A Village of Osceola Hills resident has a reminder about trash collection that will take place on Tuesday.

Man hurled insults at women marching at Lake Sumter Landing

A Village of De La Vista West woman who participated in Saturday’s women’s march in The Villages calls out a man in golf cart who circled the square and hurled insults at the women.

MAGA conspiracy theorists are at it again

A resident of Lady Lake, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that the MAGA conspiracy theorists are at it again.

So where’s our Costco?

A Village of Winifred resident is wondering where and when the Costco store will ever be built in The Villages.

Photos