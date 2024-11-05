Trump maintains grip on The Villages despite buzz created by Kamala

Former President Trump has maintained his iron grip on The Villages, despite a perceived blue buzz created by rival Kamala Harris.

In Sumter County, Trump collected 68.31 percent of the vote, compared to 30.82 percent of the vote won by Vice President Harris.

In 2020, Trump picked up 67.77 percent of the vote in Sumter County when he faced Joe Biden.

In 2016, Trump won 68.8 percent of the vote in Sumter County to Hillary Clinton’s 29.5 percent share of the electorate.

For all of the time, effort and emotion spent on the presidential race, the needle barely moved.

Many thought Harris might fare better than her Democratic predecessors.

There was a huge rally in The Villages when Harris launched her campaign. Even Harris’ husband, First Gentleman Doug Emhoff, paid a visit to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Trump dominated every precinct in Sumter County, even in Royal, which has a proud African American heritage.

Trump also won big in Lake and Marion counties.