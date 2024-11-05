76.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
type here...

Trump maintains grip on The Villages despite buzz created by Kamala

By Meta Minton
Comments

Former President Trump has maintained his iron grip on The Villages, despite a perceived blue buzz created by rival Kamala Harris.

In Sumter County, Trump collected 68.31 percent of the vote, compared to 30.82 percent of the vote won by Vice President Harris.

In 2020, Trump picked up 67.77 percent of the vote in Sumter County when he faced Joe Biden.

In 2016, Trump won 68.8 percent of the vote in Sumter County to Hillary Clinton’s 29.5 percent share of the electorate.

For all of the time, effort and emotion spent on the presidential race, the needle barely moved.

Many thought Harris might fare better than her Democratic predecessors.

There was a huge rally in The Villages when Harris launched her campaign. Even Harris’ husband, First Gentleman Doug Emhoff, paid a visit to Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Trump dominated every precinct in Sumter County, even in Royal, which has a proud African American heritage.

Trump also won big in Lake and Marion counties.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Marchers only care about abortion and transgender rights

A Village of Fenney resident stands up for the man in the golf who made negative remarks during the women’s march at Lake Sumter Landing. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Women are not yet equal under the law

A Village of Polo Ridge women writes that she is bothered that women are still not equal under the law, despite years of fighting for equality.

Response to David Dallas’ article regarding Israel and the Palestinians

Village of Fernandina resident offers a response to a Villager who wrote about Palestinians, Hamas and the violence in Israel.

Hiding your vote from your spouse

A Villager responds to a previous letter writer who condoned “secret” voting for spouses. Read his response in a Letter to the Editor.

Tuesday is take the trash out day

A Village of Osceola Hills resident has a reminder about trash collection that will take place on Tuesday.

Photos