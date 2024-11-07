Jury finds Sumter County man guilty in 2022 road rage incident

After a brief jury trial this week in Sumter County Court, a man was convicted in a road rage incident back in 2022.

Lawyel Louis Sloan, 45, has been found guilty of the felony offense of criminal mischief.t

“Using a weapon in a manner that endangers lives and public safety will not be tolerated,” said Bill Gladson, Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney. “The jurors rejected the defendant’s testimony, weighed the evidence, and ultimately held him accountable for his reckless behavior and actions.”

The case against Sloan stems from the events of Nov. 9, 2022, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for service in reference to an armed and dangerous subject. When officials arrived to a residence off CR 558 in Center Hill, they made contact with the victim and witness.

While speaking with the victim and witness, law enforcement learned that the two had been involved in a road rage incident with an unknown man, later determined to be Sloan. The pair, who were traveling together in a truck, indicated Sloan was driving erratically and cut them off before leaving the roadway and stopping in a ditch. Once stopped, both the victim and witness stated that Sloan then exited his vehicle and began to taunt them, attempting to escalate the incident into a physical altercation.

The two informed the deputies that they then attempted to drive away but were stopped when Sloan ran in front of their vehicle and rammed his shoulder into the front grill of the truck. At this time, the witness contacted law enforcement and when Sloan realized this, he took off in his vehicle. A short time later, while driving, both the victim and witness spotted Sloan’s truck parked at a residence. They stopped to take photographs to provide to law enforcement while awaiting their response.

Sloan noticed the two individuals and approached them, striking the victim in the shoulder when the verbal altercation escalated into a physical confrontation. When the victim went to lunge towards Sloan, he retreated and grabbed a sword from his truck wielding it at the victim. In fear for their lives, both the victim and witness ran back to their vehicle. While doing so, Sloan chased after and struck the side of the victim’s truck with the sword, causing a large scratch and significant dent.

Deputies were able to make contact with Sloan who was very irritated, pacing back and forth, and under the influence of alcohol. After obtaining his statement, and examining the evidence, Sloan was placed under arrest.

This case was successfully prosecuted by Assistant State Attorneys Stephen Fern and James Argento.