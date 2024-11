To the Editor:

Mr. Douthett, I am just curious if you are married or not and just how far your “secret keeping” goes. Hmmmm. I wonder if you or your partner saw the Harris ad implying that it was OK to lie to your spouse about which candidate you chose on your ballot. Lies and deception … not very good qualities for a presidential candidate to promote.

Bonnie Fulford

Village of Gilchrist