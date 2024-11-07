Regulators approve Duke Energy Florida’s request to lower rates

The Florida Public Service Commission has approved Duke Energy Florida’s request to lower rates and decrease customer bills in January 2025 as part of an annual adjustment for the cost of fuel used to generate electricity at the company’s power plants, as well as other clause adjustments.

Typical residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) will see a decrease of $9.77 on their January 2025 bill when compared to December 2024. Commercial and industrial customers will see bill decreases ranging from 5.1 to 11.1 percent, though the specific impact will vary depending on several factors.

“Duke Energy Florida is thankful for the opportunity to offer our customers this much-needed break after recent hurricanes devastated many of their homes, businesses and communities,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “While we’re still assessing cost of the company’s response to those storms, we want to remind our customers that we’ll always prioritize affordability – even as we work to develop a smarter, stronger electric grid – and maintain the same high level of service they expect and deserve.”

With this approval, Duke Energy Florida will continue making electric grid improvements consistent with its storm protection plan to enhance security, reliability and resiliency in 2025 and beyond. These rates also include the company’s annual fuel, capacity, energy conservation and environmental compliance clause costs.

However, it should be noted the company anticipates filing storm cost recovery for hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton in December 2024, which will impact rates as early as March 2025.