82.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 7, 2024
type here...

Regulators approve Duke Energy Florida’s request to lower rates

By Staff Report
Comments

The Florida Public Service Commission has approved Duke Energy Florida’s request to lower rates and decrease customer bills in January 2025 as part of an annual adjustment for the cost of fuel used to generate electricity at the company’s power plants, as well as other clause adjustments. 

Typical residential customers using 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) will see a decrease of $9.77 on their January 2025 bill when compared to December 2024. Commercial and industrial customers will see bill decreases ranging from 5.1  to 11.1 percent, though the specific impact will vary depending on several factors.

“Duke Energy Florida is thankful for the opportunity to offer our customers this much-needed break after recent hurricanes devastated many of their homes, businesses and communities,” said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. “While we’re still assessing cost of the company’s response to those storms, we want to remind our customers that we’ll always prioritize affordability – even as we work to develop a smarter, stronger electric grid – and maintain the same high level of service they expect and deserve.”

With this approval, Duke Energy Florida will continue making electric grid improvements consistent with its storm protection plan to enhance security, reliability and resiliency in 2025 and beyond. These rates also include the company’s annual fuel, capacity, energy conservation and environmental compliance clause costs.

However, it should be noted the company anticipates filing storm cost recovery for hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton in December 2024, which will impact rates as early as March 2025. 

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The American people have spoken!

A reader says the American people have spoken and made their beliefs known with the election of Donald Trump as the next president.

Why are the prices of homes dropping in The Villages?

A potential buyer who keeps a close eye on the housing market in The Villages wonders why prices have been dropping so suddenly.

Trump is back!

A Village of St. James resident is thrilled with the electorate which has solidly chosen to return former President Trump to the White House.

Marchers only care about abortion and transgender rights

A Village of Fenney resident stands up for the man in the golf who made negative remarks during the women’s march at Lake Sumter Landing. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Women are not yet equal under the law

A Village of Polo Ridge women writes that she is bothered that women are still not equal under the law, despite years of fighting for equality.

Photos