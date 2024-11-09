David Stewart Nason

David Nason passed away surrounded by his loving family on November 2nd 2024.

David was born December 25th, 1932 in Standish Maine. The son of late Delbert Nason and Lillian (Whitney) Nason. He met his wife of 68 years in Westbrook Maine.

He served in the United States Army as Sargent 1st class in the Engineers unit during the Korean War followed by a 39 year career at SD Warren paper mill.

He was a hard working father who provided for his family. David was also a proud member of the American Legion.

He loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and was looking forward to meeting his new great granddaughter Elizabeth Nadine Madsen who is due to arrive in December.

David loved being on the farm and hunting along with motor cycle rides with his wife and family. The last few years he always said “good morning sweetheart and good night sweetheart to his wife Sandra Nason. He was also an avid reader and loved his root beer barrels.

David had a quick wit and his one liners his family will always remember. Some being “Are you ok Dad?” His response was always “I may be in 100 years” eye drops he would always recite “one two buckle my shoe” “I’m better butter”.

David is pre-deceased by wife Sandra Nason, son Daniel David Nason, daughter Dawn Marie Routon and Anna Nadine Madsen Thompson and spouse Charles Thompson, his many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

David fought a good fight, loved his Lord and Savior and is dancing on those streets of gold with his son Andreas Madsen Nason and those that have gone before him. He will be missed very much.