Doris Mae Moscarello

Doris Moscarello, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2024, in The Villages, Florida, at the age of 96.

Born in Trenton, New Jersey, Doris lived a life brimming with love for her family. She shared a remarkable 73 years of marriage with her beloved husband, Michael, before his passing.

She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Leona Hirst, son Paul, granddaughter Mary Beth, brothers Robert and Richard and sister Lillian.

She is survived by her sons Michael (Peggy), Mark (LuAnn), daughter SueAnn Gosselin (Bill), daughter-in-law Kathi, grandchildren Michael (Tonya), David (Amanda), Trish (Jim), Kira (Sean), and Kristi (Marc), great-grandchildren Molli, Michael, Maddie and Andrew, and many nieces and nephews.

Doris will be fondly remembered for her love of a good mystery novel and a challenging crossword puzzle.

Memorial donations may be made to HonorFlight.org, a cause that resonates with Doris’ spirit of love, community, and appreciation for those who served.

Services and Interment will be held at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown New Jersey at a date to be decided.