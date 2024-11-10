81.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 10, 2024
type here...

Doris Mae Moscarello

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Doris Mae Moscarello
Doris Mae Moscarello

Doris Moscarello, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2024, in The Villages, Florida, at the age of 96.
Born in Trenton, New Jersey, Doris lived a life brimming with love for her family. She shared a remarkable 73 years of marriage with her beloved husband, Michael, before his passing.

She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Leona Hirst, son Paul, granddaughter Mary Beth, brothers Robert and Richard and sister Lillian.

She is survived by her sons Michael (Peggy), Mark (LuAnn), daughter SueAnn Gosselin (Bill), daughter-in-law Kathi, grandchildren Michael (Tonya), David (Amanda), Trish (Jim), Kira (Sean), and Kristi (Marc), great-grandchildren Molli, Michael, Maddie and Andrew, and many nieces and nephews.

Doris will be fondly remembered for her love of a good mystery novel and a challenging crossword puzzle.

Memorial donations may be made to HonorFlight.org, a cause that resonates with Doris’ spirit of love, community, and appreciation for those who served.

Services and Interment will be held at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown New Jersey at a date to be decided.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Other side of the coin with regard to young couple with baby

A Village of St. Charles resident offers his thoughts with regard to a young baby said to be living in a home in The Villages.

Why attack Candice for wanting the rules followed?

A Village of St. Charles resident stands up for a previous letter writer who wants to see the rules followed when it comes to newborn baby living in her neighborhood.

Here’s why home prices have been dropping in The Villages

A Village of Buttonwood resident responds to a previous letter writer who wondered why home prices have been falling in The Villages.

Condition of golf courses after the hurricanes

A Village of Hillsborough resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to commend the personnel at the golf courses in The Villages.

Under age child living in The Villages

A Village of DeLuna resident is fed up and frustrated because there is a baby in her neighborhood. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos