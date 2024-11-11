85.5 F
The Villages
Monday, November 11, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Andrew Rauwerda, 86, of The Villages, passed away peacefully on 5 Nov 2024.

Andrew was born in Racine, Wisconsin on February 13th, 1938. He was an Air Force veteran, accomplished marathon runner, church member and graduate of University of Parkside. He also enjoyed, golfing, facilitating Bible study classes, and participation in the Grief Share program.

Andrew is preceded in death by his wife Janet Rauwerda.

A Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m., Wednesday 13 November at New Covenant United Methodist Church.

