82-year-old Villager on bicycle alleges attack by angry dog walker

An 82-year-old Villager on a bicycle was allegedly attacked by an angry dog walker.

John Stephen Fraind, 72, of the Village of McClure is facing a charge of felony battery following the alleged altercation.

The older man said he had been riding his bicycle at 8:45 a.m. Friday when he passed Fraind, who was walking his dogs, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Fraind reportedly shouted at the bicyclist, ordering him to “get a horn,” the report said. Fraind began “cussing” at the bicyclist, who admitted he had “cussed back.”

The older resident was riding his bicycle when he passed Fraind’s home on Carla Court and noticed his dogs in the front yard. He said he tried to jot down Fraind’s address to file a police report. Fraind suddenly exited his home and approached the bicyclist. Fraind threatened to “rip him off the bike” and “beat” him. Fraind allegedly grabbed the back of the other man’s shirt and ordered him to never return.

The older man rode back to his home and called law enforcement.

Fraind told police that the 82-year-old “almost ran over his dogs” and then “made the mistake” of pedaling to his home. Fraind said the older man called him a profane name, which “upset” him. He admitted he had grabbed the man’s shirt. Fraind also told police he had been expecting them.

The New Jersey native was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.