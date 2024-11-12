80.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
type here...

82-year-old Villager on bicycle alleges attack by angry dog walker

By Staff Report
Comments

An 82-year-old Villager on a bicycle was allegedly attacked by an angry dog walker.

John Stephen Fraind, 72, of the Village of McClure is facing a charge of felony battery following the alleged altercation.

The older man said he had been riding his bicycle at 8:45 a.m. Friday when he passed Fraind, who was walking his dogs, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Fraind reportedly shouted at the bicyclist, ordering him to “get a horn,” the report said. Fraind began “cussing” at the bicyclist, who admitted he had “cussed back.”

The older resident was riding his bicycle when he passed Fraind’s home on Carla Court and noticed his dogs in the front yard. He said he tried to jot down Fraind’s address to file a police report. Fraind suddenly exited his home and approached the bicyclist. Fraind threatened to “rip him off the bike” and “beat” him. Fraind allegedly grabbed the back of the other man’s shirt and ordered him to never return.

The older man rode back to his home and called law enforcement.

Fraind told police that the 82-year-old “almost ran over his dogs” and then “made the mistake” of pedaling to his home. Fraind said the older man called him a profane name, which “upset” him. He admitted he had grabbed the man’s shirt. Fraind also told police he had been expecting them.

The New Jersey native was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You need to know the whole story about baby and her mother

A Village of Pine Hils contends that “heartless” Villagers need to know the whole story about the baby and her mother in the Village of DeLuna.

When is Hooters coming to The Villages?

A Village of St. Catherine resident is getting impatient for the opening of Hooters in The Villages.

Children are not allowed to live in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident reminds us why children are not allowed to live in The Villages.

When you buy in a 55+ community you expect to live in 55+ community

A reader says that when you spend quite a bit of money to purchase a house in a 55+ community, you expect it to be 55+.

Snowbird weighs in on baby in the neighborhood brou-ha-ha

A returning snowbird we weighs in on the baby in the neighborhood brou-ha-ha in the Village of DeLuna.

Photos