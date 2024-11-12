Developer not willing to help fund $3.5 million dock renovation

The Developer has shown no willingness to help pay for a $3.5 million renovation of the dock at Lake Sumter Landing.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee is considering funding the project with amenity money collected from residents living south of County Road 466.

PWAC member Dan Ruehl, a supervisor in Community Development District 9, had requested that the Developer be asked to contribute to the project as the waterfront is a key selling point when potential homebuyers visit Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“That $3.5 million is being borne by the residents,” Ruehl said at Tuesday’s PWAC meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. “We had asked that the Developer be approached about contributing to this project.”

Assistant District Manager Bruce Brown said staff has approached the Developer about chipping in for the waterfront project.

“We asked the question, but we have not received a response to it,” Brown said.

He indicated that insurance could help cover damage from Hurricane Milton, which flooded the dock and boardwalk. It had previously been indicated that money could be sought from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The project was pitched to PWAC months before Hurricane Milton.

PWAC members previously expressed surprise when Brown and Recreation Director John Rohan starred in a video promoting the dock renovation project. The Villages marketing department produced the video.

PWAC members have not yet approved the renovation project that will provide for a dragon boat landing, ADA kayak low profile launch site and storage, a new boat house for two tour boats, nature and fishing charter pontoon, a 720-square-foot observation pavilion and a kiosk to provide one-stop resident customer service. Additional seating and storage lockers will be added along the existing deck behind the ice cream parlor.

The description of the project says, “The new Pavilion will be the optimal waterfront destination to take in the natural beauty of Lake Sumter.”