81.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, October 14, 2024
type here...

The Villages will apply for FEMA money for Lake Sumter Landing damage

By Meta Minton
Comments

The Villages will apply for money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for damage to the boardwalk at Lake Sumter Landing.

The Villages District Manager Kenny Blocker has confirmed that FEMA money will be sought for flooding damage inflicted by Hurricane Milton.

It was announced last week that money will be sought from FEMA for storm debris collection in The Villages. Over the weekend, Sumter County officials confirmed that FEMA relief money has been approved by the White House for the recovery from Hurricane Milton.

People were taking photos of the flooding of the boardwalk at Lake Sumter Landing.
People were taking photos of the flooding of the boardwalk at Lake Sumter Landing.

The boardwalk at Lake Sumter Landing was flooded as a result of the hurricane, which brought an estimated 16 inches of rain.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee had already been considering a $3 million makeover at the Lake Sumter Landing boardwalk. The project would be paid for with amenity dollars paid by residents. If FEMA money is received for boardwalk repairs, the federal dollars could offset some of the costs of the project.

“Whatever we get from FEMA will be applied to that project,” Blocker told members of PWAC on Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

PWAC member Peter Moeller, a Community Development District 6 supervisor, pointed out that PWAC has not officially signed off on the $3 million project, although it has approved $225,000 in engineering and design fees for the project.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

What flavor do you like your Kool-Aid?

A Village of Marsh Bend resident responds to a fellow resident who suggested it was time for The Villages to change its motto.

Illegals can’t vote but will do jobs Americans won’t do

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says illegals can’t vote but and willing to do the jobs Americans won’t do.

A Vision for America

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Marsh Bend reader offers “A Vision for America,” and emphasizes the need to vote on Nov. 5.

FEMA money shouldn’t go to illegal immigrants – or The Villages

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says FEMA money should not be handed out to illegal immigrants - or to The Villages.

Watching Fox News might do you some good

A Village of Gilchrist reader responds to a previous letter writer who was critical of Fox News.

Photos