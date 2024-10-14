The Villages will apply for FEMA money for Lake Sumter Landing damage

The Villages will apply for money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for damage to the boardwalk at Lake Sumter Landing.

The Villages District Manager Kenny Blocker has confirmed that FEMA money will be sought for flooding damage inflicted by Hurricane Milton.

It was announced last week that money will be sought from FEMA for storm debris collection in The Villages. Over the weekend, Sumter County officials confirmed that FEMA relief money has been approved by the White House for the recovery from Hurricane Milton.

The boardwalk at Lake Sumter Landing was flooded as a result of the hurricane, which brought an estimated 16 inches of rain.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee had already been considering a $3 million makeover at the Lake Sumter Landing boardwalk. The project would be paid for with amenity dollars paid by residents. If FEMA money is received for boardwalk repairs, the federal dollars could offset some of the costs of the project.

“Whatever we get from FEMA will be applied to that project,” Blocker told members of PWAC on Monday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

PWAC member Peter Moeller, a Community Development District 6 supervisor, pointed out that PWAC has not officially signed off on the $3 million project, although it has approved $225,000 in engineering and design fees for the project.