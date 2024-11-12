82.3 F
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
Rubio’s office offering limited number of Trump inauguration tickets

By Staff Report
Comments

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s office will be issuing a limited number of tickets to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony, which will occur on Jan. 20 at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.

Floridians interested in receiving tickets should fill out the form linked below by Dec. 15, 2024. No phone or email requests will be accepted.

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT A REQUEST FOR INAUGURATION TICKETS.

Tickets will be issued to applicants randomly. Also, please note that they must be picked up in person from Senator Rubio’s office (284 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510) before Inauguration Day, as mailing of tickets is prohibited.

