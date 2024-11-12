Villager who runs home watch service arrested at Publix

A Villager who runs a home watch service was arrested at Publix after allegedly shoplifting.

Barry Buske, 79, of the Village of Osceola Hills, attempted to leave with $99.55 worth of unpaid merchandise at about 1 p.m. Monday at the Publix at Colony Plaza, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Wisconsin native was stopped by an assistant manager. At that point he apologized and offered to pay for the stolen items. The Publix representative indicated the store would like to see Buske prosecuted for the theft.

Buske runs Badger Home Watch Services. The University of Wisconsin alum named his company after his alma mater’s mascot, according to his company website.

He was an executive of a sports goods company for 31 years before retiring to The Villages, where he founded his home watch business.

“Soon after I was living in The Villages, I was getting requests from my neighbors to keep an eye on their house while they were away. It wasn’t long before they offered to pay me as they were so happy with the way I kept in contact with them and fixed any problems. I realized that I could take advantage of my years of customer service skills, and along with recognizing a need for my services, I started my home watch business,” according to his website.

He is facing a charge of misdemeanor theft. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.