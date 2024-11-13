Commissioner’s ‘no’ vote creates red ink emergency for fire departments

Budget woes continue for both Sumter County fire departments after a failed attempt Tuesday night to salvage property tax revenue.

Commissioners held another budget hearing and voted again on tax rates and the 2024-25 budget.

A “no” vote in late September by departing Commissioner Oren Miller scuttled planned tax revenue for both the Villages Public Safety Department, which provides fire protection and rescue services in The Villages, and Sumter County Fire and EMS, which offers those services in the rest of the county.

Since it was the first property taxes levied for both departments, the Florida Department of Revenue requires a unanimous vote.

But Miller again opposed both tax rates, despite pleas by two other commissioners to approve them.

“Sumter County people outside The Villages should not be penalized,” Miller said. “We put all the cost burden on them. I don’t support that.”

He criticized the creation of a dependent district for The Villages department after voters rejected creation of an independent district in a referendum.

Now that the two departments are separate, Commissioner Andrew Bilardello said it’s clear that property taxpayers in The Villages have been supporting fire protection in the rural areas.

“We let the fire department down last year,” he said. “It wouldn’t be good governing to do it again this year.”

Commissioner Jeffrey Bogue noted that Miller has supported the fire department and should support the tax.

Commissioners unanimously approved tax rates of zero for both departments, which averted a $10 million penalty and the need to reimburse taxpayers who paid the fire taxes. Instead, collected fire taxes will be applied to future bills.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold said the loss of tax revenue will cost The Villages department about $500,000 and will cost the Sumter County department about $1.1 million.

Sumter County established new taxing districts for both fire departments in this year’s budget.

Outside The Villages, property owners would have paid 29 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation to support Sumter County Fire and EMS. Villagers would have paid about 3 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation to The Villages Public Safety Department.

Four lawsuits challenging the county’s higher fire assessment fees may cause more fiscal woe for both departments.

Three cases were consolidated and a judge ruled the issue is not an emergency. He said the cases will have a full hearing and disposition by next September.

Commissioners also voted Tuesday night to write off $458,000 in uncollected ambulance fees dating back to October 2022.