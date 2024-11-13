Driver found passed out in vehicle had drugs in his possession

A driver found passed out in a vehicle had drugs in his possession.

Brett Gordon Parker, 40, of Mount Dora, was found unconscious in his vehicle at about 5 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin View Drive, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Lake County EMS personnel responded to the scene and confirmed that Parker “had no irregularities” and had simply passed out.

Parker was found to be in possession of hypodermic needles, a spoon, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana and methamphetamine.

He was taken into custody on numerous drug charges and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $8,500 bond.