Gail Charbonneau

Gail Charbonneau, age 77 of the Villages, Florida passed away at home peacefully on November 7, 2024, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Long Island, NY, where she met the love of her life and beloved husband of 59 years, John. She is survived by her husband John, two siblings Gordon and Anita, two children, John and Jackie, four grandchildren and a soon expected great grandchild. Predeceased by her brother Greg.

Gail found joy in traveling, cooking, attending cooking classes, entertaining and spending time with family and friends.

There will be a small celebration of life for family and friends. Details to follow.