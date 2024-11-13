No mercy for the suffering children of Gaza

To the Editor:

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), who is expected to serve as Donald Trump’s Secretary of State, believes that “Hamas is 100 percent to blame” for the death of babies in the Gaza Strip. Rubio claims that the terror group is building military infrastructure under hospitals.

However, an open letter sent to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris from 99 US healthcare workers who volunteered in Gaza states:

“We wish to be absolutely clear: not once did any of us see any type of Palestinian militant activity in any of Gaza’s hospitals or other healthcare facilities.”

If Hamas was hiding in Israel, would the Israeli Defense Force continue to use 2,000-pound bombs supplied by the United States to destroy it?

Can we not condemn both the atrocities of Hamas and of Israel? Does there remain any sense of empathy or of mercy?

Terry Hansen

Milwaukee