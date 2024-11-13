81 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
type here...

No mercy for the suffering children of Gaza

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), who is expected to serve as Donald Trump’s Secretary of State, believes that “Hamas is 100 percent to blame” for the death of babies in the Gaza Strip. Rubio claims that the terror group is building military infrastructure under hospitals.
However, an open letter sent to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris from 99 US healthcare workers who volunteered in Gaza states:
“We wish to be absolutely clear: not once did any of us see any type of Palestinian militant activity in any of Gaza’s hospitals or other healthcare facilities.”
If Hamas was hiding in Israel, would the Israeli Defense Force continue to use 2,000-pound bombs supplied by the United States to destroy it?
Can we not condemn both the atrocities of Hamas and of Israel? Does there remain any sense of empathy or of mercy?

Terry Hansen
Milwaukee

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

You need to know the whole story about baby and her mother

A Village of Pine Hils contends that “heartless” Villagers need to know the whole story about the baby and her mother in the Village of DeLuna.

When is Hooters coming to The Villages?

A Village of St. Catherine resident is getting impatient for the opening of Hooters in The Villages.

Children are not allowed to live in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident reminds us why children are not allowed to live in The Villages.

When you buy in a 55+ community you expect to live in 55+ community

A reader says that when you spend quite a bit of money to purchase a house in a 55+ community, you expect it to be 55+.

Snowbird weighs in on baby in the neighborhood brou-ha-ha

A returning snowbird we weighs in on the baby in the neighborhood brou-ha-ha in the Village of DeLuna.

Photos