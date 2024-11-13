74.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Report details Villager’s alleged desire for sex acts with 14-year-old

By Meta Minton
An arrest report is detailing a Villager’s alleged desire for sex acts with a 14-year-old girl.

David Carbary, 71, who was the golf staff lead at Bonifay Championship Course, reportedly tried to hook up with the teen, but was snared by an Ocala Police Department officer posing as the girl’s stepfather.

Carbary got in touch with the “stepfather” in August through the Skip the Games website.

“Hi, I’m located in Ocala, FL. Looking for some new friends that want to have in-person fun with my daughter since I don’t have the time,” the police officer posted on the site. “Text me anytime!” Photos of the 14-year-old posted on the site were actually photos of a female Ocala police officer when she was that age.

Screenshot
David Carbary worked at the Bonifay Championship Golf Course.

On Aug. 15, the officer’s post on the website got a nibble.

Carbary asked if the teen “had ever been tutored before and what the rules were,” according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Ocala Police Department.

Carbary was asked what he was seeking.

“Everything,” the Village of Tamarind Grove resident replied. “Oral, both ways.”

He ventured a little further and wondered about, “Anal?” He even asked, “Does she swallow?”

When asked about his age, the former New York State Department of Corrections shaved off a few years and claimed to be 65. He requested a nude photo of the girl.

David Carbary
David Carbary was booked at the Marion County Jail.

During the online chat with the police officer, Carbary indicated he was from The Villages.

He reiterated exactly what he wanted.

“Oral both, her riding me, and anal,” he wrote. “And I want her to be submissive.”

A subpoena from Consumer Cellular, confirmed information from Carbary’s account had been used in the online conversation, including his name, address, phone number and his email address – imbigdaddy2@aol.com.

He was taken into custody on Nov. 4.

Carbary remains free on bond. He is being represented by criminal defense attorney Eric Evilsizer of Inverness.

The Villages District Government Human Resources Office confirmed on Wednesday that Carbary is no longer employed in the Golf Division. He began working at Bonifay in June. He previously worked at Evans Prairie and Cane Garden.

