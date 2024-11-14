Susan Haake

Susan Rixmann Haake, age 82, of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2024, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Born in St. Louis, Missouri, to George and Amelia Small, Susan was raised in Nashville, Illinois, alongside her two loving sisters, Sarah and Mary.

It was in Nashville that she met the love of her life, ElDean Haake, and they were married for 60 wonderful years. A graduate of Nashville High School, Susan went on to study music education at the University of Illinois. A gifted pianist and organist, she devoted over 30 years to teaching music, sharing her love for the arts with countless students. Later, Susan pursued a Master’s degree in counseling, completing her career by helping others in meaningful ways.

An active member of her community, Susan enjoyed playing the organ at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Carbondale, Illinois, and cherished spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed golf, loved to entertain guests, and was always ready to offer a smile, a laugh, and a listening ear. Her joyful spirit and deep compassion touched everyone who knew her.

Susan was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and her family was her greatest pride. She is survived by her loving husband ElDean Haake; her children Eric (Amy) Haake, Heather (Jeff) Kuntze, and Chris (Lori) Haake; and her cherished grandchildren Joshua, Emily, and Sam Kuntze, Harrison, Carson, Mason, Owen (Bailey), and Mia Haake. She had an amazing support system nearby with other wonderful family and friends.

A Private Church Service and Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2024, in honor of Susan’s life, around her favorite time of year.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to the Florida Alzheimer’s Association. Susan’s love, kindness, and laughter will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. Arrangements entrusted with BALDWIN BROTHERS Funeral & Cremation Society-Spanish Springs, 352-430-1449. Sentiments are encouraged at

