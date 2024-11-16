Dwayne Norris Fails

Dwayne Norris Fails, of The Villages, Florida (formerly of the Raleigh, North Carolina area), passed away peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2024, at the age of 80.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Angie Beard Fails.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Emol Atwood Fails and LaVerne Peevey Fails.

He was the sole proprietor of Fails Safe Construction-LLC until he retired in late 2020. He was an avid golfer and had a keen interest in other sports. He promoted the welfare of others through his humanitarian efforts. His desire was to be known for his love of the Lord. He attended many churches of Christ over the years. He began attendance at the Brooks Avenue church of Christ in 1954 and later attended the Raleigh church of Christ until he and Angie moved to Creedmoor, NC, where they attended the Durham church of Christ until his retirement.

After moving to Florida, he enjoyed an active membership at the Villages church of Christ. He loved to lead singing and serving in any capacity as needed. He was proud to lend his expertise in the incubation process of an expected church expansion. He exuded what the Apostle Paul stated in 2nd Timothy, chapter 4, verse 7: “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.”