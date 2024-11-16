76.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Former MLB pitcher known as ‘Sudden Sam’ to speak to Red Sox Nation

By Staff Report
A former Major League Baseball pitcher will speak to Red Sox Nation.

“Sudden Sam” McDowell will speak to the club when it meets at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. Doors will open at 5:45 p.m.

McDowell played for 14 years and is a member of the Cleveland Indians Hall of Fame.

Those attending can hear his first-hand account of his time with the team and his adventures after retiring. When you sign up for this event, you will also have the opportunity to purchase his book, “The Saga of Sudden Sam: The Rise, Fall, and Redemption of Sam McDowell” and have it personally autographed.

Pre-registration is required on the website  RedSox-Villages.com. Admission fee is $5 per person for members and $10 for non-members.  

The club is accepting new members. For more information contact President.RSNV@gmail.com or visit the website RedSox-Villages.com

