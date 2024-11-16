72.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Villager’s son sentenced for ‘jiggling’ his genitals at hospital

By Staff Report
Darrin Milinsk
Darrin Milinskl

A Villager’s son has been sentenced for “jiggling” his genitals at the entrance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital.

Darrin Milinski, 52, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to a charge of exposure of sexual organs. He was sentenced to 19 days in jail with credit for 19 days already served, placed on probation for 11 months and ordered to perform 20 hours of community service.

He had been discharged from the hospital but was still wearing his gown when he was standing at the entrance at about 6:30 a.m. Jan. 27, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

He lifted his gown “showing his penis and testicles” and was asking passersby to check his “balls.” He was seeking opinions as to whether they appeared to be swollen. A woman who was visiting the hospital was among those to whom Milinski exposed himself, according to the report. Some of the witnesses interviewed by deputies said Milisnki, who stands 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds, was “jiggling” his genitals when he lifted the gown.

The arrest report listed Milinski as homeless, but records indicate he previously lived with his 85-year-old father in The Villages.

