Deborah Vangellow Hilfiker

Deborah Vangellow Hilfiker passed away after a brief illness on November 1, 2024, in The Villages, FL.

Debbye will be dearly missed by her husband Robert Hilfiker, children Tim Vangellow, Melissa Vangellow Henderson (Benjamin), Todd Vangellow (Ronda), grandchildren Charlotte Henderson Lariviere (Jeff), Nicholas Vangellow (Melissa), Gray Henderson, Harrison Vangellow, Cole Vangellow (Andrea French), and Teegan Vangellow, great grandchildren Owen Lariviere and Delilah Vangellow, brother William Pellatt (Sarah), fur baby Bandit, and many close friends.

Debbye is predeceased by her first husband, Nicholas Vangellow.

Born in North Attleboro, MA, on March 2, 1942, Debbye spent the majority of her life in Pittsford/Rochester, NY. After staying home to raise her young children, Debbye had a prolific career in advertising. From starting as a bookkeeper in 1977 at a small advertising agency, to handling major clients at a large national agency in Rochester, to ultimately thriving as a partner (with daughter Melissa) of her own advertising agency, Vangellow & Associates, from 1995-2009. She was widely recognized as a trailblazer in the Rochester advertising community, winning the Advertising Council of Rochester Lantern Award in 1983, the Advertising Council of Rochester Communicator of the Year Award in 1985, and the Rochester Advertising Federation Crystal Prism Award in 1993, among other accolades.

She was not only a pioneer in her professional life, but she was also a steadfast volunteer and committee member at many non-profit organizations, including AIDS Rochester, Baden Street Settlement House, Rochester Women’s Network, Special Olympics of Monroe County, the Junior League of Rochester, Spirit House, Visiting Nurse Service, James P. Wilmot Cancer Center, Hospice of Marion County (FL), American Cancer Society, and more.

Above all, Debbye’s main passion was her family. To her grandchildren, she was known as Dama. She had a special relationship and bond with each one, and she cherished every minute she had with them. Her uniquely contagious laugh, love of giraffes, cheap wine and themed dinners, and her unwavering love and support will be deeply missed.

Celebrations of her life will be held Saturday, November 30, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in The Villages, FL at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.