74 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 17, 2024
type here...

Villagers with pond problem fear they’ve been forgotten

By Staff Report
Comments

Villagers with a pond problem are feeling ignored and suspect it’s because they live in an older section of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Michael Perrette of the Fairlawn Villas in the Village of Springdale has been acting as a spokesman for his neighbors.

He said he pond is at significantly lower level than it was a few years ago. He also claims there has been a lack of maintenance at the pond.

Residents of the Fairlawn Villas are unhappy about the condition of their pond
Residents of the Fairlawn Villas are unhappy about the condition of their pond.

“We have trees that are dead. During the last storm the limbs that broke off were flying around, a very dangerous situation, because the pond area isn’t being maintained. We cleaned it up,” he said.

Perrette said he and his neighbors have attended district meetings, but have received no assistance.

“We were advised when we bought our home, ‘don’t buy in the northern area, The Villages will forget about that area.’ Seems like they were right,” Perrette.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

MAGA people endured their share of hatred

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chatham resident says she and other MAGA followers endured their fair share of hatred in the lead up to the election.

Villager wants to play poker

A Village of Lake Deaton resident contends it’s unfair to take poker games away from Villagers who enjoy playing. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Reader casts doubt on Villager’s claim of verbal abuse by MAGA supporters

A Village of Rio Grande resident is casting doubt on a previous letter writer’s claim she has been verbally abuse by MAGA supporters since the election.

The Villages Charter School plays an important role

A Village of Caroline resident reminds us of the important tole The Villages Charter School plays in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

A funny thing happened when I was at dinner

A Village of Duval resident shares a heartwarming story about complete strangers willing to “pass it on.”

Photos