Villagers with pond problem fear they’ve been forgotten

Villagers with a pond problem are feeling ignored and suspect it’s because they live in an older section of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Michael Perrette of the Fairlawn Villas in the Village of Springdale has been acting as a spokesman for his neighbors.

He said he pond is at significantly lower level than it was a few years ago. He also claims there has been a lack of maintenance at the pond.

“We have trees that are dead. During the last storm the limbs that broke off were flying around, a very dangerous situation, because the pond area isn’t being maintained. We cleaned it up,” he said.

Perrette said he and his neighbors have attended district meetings, but have received no assistance.

“We were advised when we bought our home, ‘don’t buy in the northern area, The Villages will forget about that area.’ Seems like they were right,” Perrette.