Barbara Joan Farnsworth

Barbara Joan Farnsworth, passed away at the age of 82 on November 18th, 2024 with family by her side. Barbara was born in Racine, WI on February 28th, 1942 to Michael and Marion (Dombrowski) Drilla.

She graduated from St. Catherine’s High School, Racine, WI in 1960. Soon after graduation, she married the love of her life, Richard Allen Farnsworth, on August 19th, 1961 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. They were happily married for 56 years until Richard’s death in 2017.

Barbara and Richard were lifelong residents of Racine raising their three boys, Mark, Ron, and Jim. Barbara worked for St. Mary’s Hospital, InSinkErator, and finally with The Kurten Medical Group before retiring to The Villages, FL in 2003 with Richard.

Barbara loved camping, boating, bowling, dancing, a good campfire, a cold beer and a clean house. Family will always cherish her annual Christmas spreads and the fact that she always cried every time her family had to say good-bye.

Barbara leaves behind her sons, Mark/(Nick Dombrowski) Farnsworth, Ron/Shelli Farnsworth and Jim Farnsworth, her grandchildren, Caitlin/Conrad Munro, Michael/Alyssa Farnsworth, Miles/Blanca Farnsworth, Tyler/Katie Farnsworth, Josh/Sarah Farnsworth, Macy Farnsworth along with her her nine great grandchildren Carson, Charlotte, Colton, Brooks, Booker, Philamena, Duncan, Avery and Isabella. She will also be missed by her brother, Ronald/Marcia Drilla, her sister, Ellen/Steve Sundstrom, Kristine Nortentoft Farnsworth and Michele Gaestel.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Richard, and grandson, Sam Farnsworth.

The family is humbled by the lives Barbara touched and the love and support she received over the years.