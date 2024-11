Frank Alexander Johnson

Frank Johnson of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Wanaque, NJ, died peacefully on November 10th after a long-term illness.

Funeral services will be held at the North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake, Florida on December 5, at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception at the church.

Inurnment will be at the Florida National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. A separate memorial service will be held in New Jersey.