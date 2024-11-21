Frank Johnson

Frank Johnson of The Villages, FL, formerly of Wanaque, NJ, died peacefully on November 10th after a long-term illness.

Frank was born in Paterson, NJ on November 17,1942 to Frank and Martha Johnson. After graduating from St. Mary’s high school Frank joined the U.S Navy where he learned to be a Signalman. After serving 3 years he was honorably discharged in 1963. He continued his service in the active U.S Naval Reserve, where he achieved the rate of Signalman first class, and served for 27 years before retiring in 1990. He developed unique and impressive skills in visual communications by using Morse code through signal lights, flag semaphore as well as flag hoist signaling.

Soon after being discharged from the regular Navy Frank embarked on a 32-year career at Nabisco Biscuit Company in Fairlawn, NJ achieving foreman in the shipping department. All of his family, whether it was his cousins or his nieces and nephews, fondly remember the abundance of freshly baked Oreos that Frank brought to every family get together.

On November 16,1968 Frank married Carol Warnet and they made their home in Wanaque, NJ. Their house was always filled with laughter and cheer at holiday gatherings and especially at the annual “Warnet Family Picnic”. His cousins too recall there was always plenty of laughter, lots of smiles and joy when Frank and Carol visited.

Frank and Carol shared a love of travel and together they visited and explored almost every corner of the world. In 2001 Frank and Carol moved to The Villages, Florida where they were embraced by their new neighbors and warmly welcomed into the congregation of North Lake Presbyterian Church. Carol shared her gifts as an educator with the children of the church and Frank often accompanied her to assist with events and lend his support.

In 1995 after having an operation due to an acoustic neuroma in his right ear, Frank began a years-long decline in health that required full-time care from Carol. He eventually needed professional care so he moved into a nursing home setting. Even though he lived in a home, Carol continued to advocate for his care and remained his devoted partner until she passed away in June 2023.

Frank will be remembered for his laid-back personality, his sense of humor and his passion for living life. Frank had a special way of bringing out the best in everyone. No one can even say they ever heard him speak a negative word about anyone. When his cousins were young children they remembered his fantastic train setup and the great toys and games he would bring them at Christmas. Frank loved seeing his nieces and nephews grow up and even as his memory declined, he aways remembered to ask about them and send them his hellos.

Frank is predeceased by his parents Frank and Martha Johnson and wife Carol. He is survived by his brother-in-law John Warnet (wife Cathy), sister-in-law Judy Slegona (husband Brian), nieces and nephews Lauren Marzo (husband Joe), Dawn McDonald (husband Brendan), Sarah Henderson (husband Jim), Josh Warnet (wife Alexandra) and Peter Warnet. He was a Great-Uncle to Isabella, Owen, Joey, Caleb, James, Lucia and Abigail and a beloved cousin to Tricia, Kathy, Linda, Robert and Donald. Frank will be greatly missed, but forever cherished in our memories and in our hearts.