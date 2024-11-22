Villager allegedly stole beer and food in trio of trips to Walmart

A Villager has been tracked down in the theft of beer and food at Walmart.

Dennis William Boyd, 73, of the Village of Pine Ridge, was arrested earlier this month on Sumter County warrants charging him with theft.

Boyd paid a visit to the Walmart at Sarasota Plaza in April, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He left the store with two containers of Louisiana fish fry sauce as well as Stella Artois Belgian lager, for which he had not paid. The merchandise was valued at $16.74

Boyd returned to the same store on Sept. 7 and stole Brussel Sprouts and baby carrots. The vegetables were valued at $6.26.

He was back again on Sept. 14 and stole $30.96 worth of food, including deli salami, imported swiss cheese, American cheese, whipping cream, sliced mushrooms and a green bell pepper.

During the third trip to Walmart, Boyd’s license plate number was captured on video surveillance. A comparison of a surveillance image of him in the store proved to be a match with his driver’s license photo.

Boyd remains free on $450 bond.