Villager details problems with roofing company

To the Editor:

This is about Batterbee Roofers.

My roof was installed by Batterbee roofers in 2020.

I started to see water on the ceilings in 2021 but it wasn’t that noticeable yet. In 2022 in the guest bedroom, water intrusion was very visible on the ceiling and spreading. I called Batterbees and they sent out a sales representative not even a contractor to assess the damage. He went up on the roof came down and said he couldn’t find anything wrong. He told us to spray bleach water on the stain. I didn’t really understand why he would recommend that when it wouldn’t fix the issue of water coming in from somewhere. They were called out again, because the leak got worse. They sent the same sales rep and he said the same thing, spray bleach water. I gave up on calling them to try to get the issue rectified due to their awful response each time before. I had medical issues pop up over the summer that required me to head back to New York for treatment. When I got home in October 2024 I had to call them again. When Hurricane Milton hit and the amount of water that came in during the storm covered the whole ceiling in the back room and started to enter the living room. The popcorn ceiling was falling off onto the floor and I had to shut the power off to the room, I also had to put plastic wrap over the floor and furniture in the room. They sent the same salesman out and this time he said he will send someone out to inspect the roof. They should have sent out an inspector the first time. With how they have been treating me before this final event I had my husband on FaceTime and he resides in New York just to have a second set of eyes on them. The second guy arrived He goes by Ivan, and was at the house for a while. When he was looking at my roof and house he ripped off part of my siding and Jtrack and couldn’t put it back together causing another entry way for water to enter the house. And said he couldn’t find anything and for me to call next time it rains, well I did and he was rude and said he can’t just drop what he was doing just to come to my house, he was working.He said I know where it’s leaking from but I can’t get to it. I did what he told me to do . I then called a private inspector, he found multiple violations, and where the water was coming in, ridge vents were not installed properly, not even covered with shingles in places, solar lights were not sealed properly. Water barrier wasn’t applied as per contract, flashing was too small and not installed properly or replaced when they put the shingles on, plus a lot more. Towards the end of October I had my dryer vent cleaned out when they arrived and went up on the roof he found that they never reinstalled the dryer vent. For four years my dryer has been going into the attic, lint and moisture, causing mold and mildew along with the water leaking in from the roof. I am highly allergic to mold and mildew, and Batterbee will not honor the warranty and said they will only fix my dryer vent. They tried saying the siding was like that and that my husband and I are lying on what we watched him do with our own eyes. Batterbee Roofers called the other day knowing I was not going to be in the state and stated they can come for a review on November 18. I had people there waiting to supervise them and they came an hour and 40 minutes late with no phone call. The people I had there had to leave after two hours. I was able to get ahold of a neighbor to run over to my house to watch them. The gentleman stated to my neighbor there’s nothing wrong with the roof and it’s coming from the siding and never even fixed my dryer vent.

My husband or myself have yet to receive a phone call from Batterbee roofers on what was assessed in this week’s visit. I’m extremely disappointed and disgusted with the way they conduct business and don’t honor contracts.

Also upon other reviews of this business I found at least seven other individuals that have also experienced the same distasteful behavior from this company.

Karen Keith

Village of Piedmont