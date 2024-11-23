Former Villages Charter School teacher arrested in theft at Walmart

A former first grade teacher at The Villages Charter School has been arrested on a theft charge at Walmart.

Carolyn Roach Doggett, 41, of Wildwood, caught the attention of a loss prevention associate on Thursday morning when she was spotted folding up clothes and putting them into fabric bags at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She put the bags in a shopping cart and left the store without paying for the merchandise.

When she was stopped, she was in possession of stolen merchandise including women and children’s clothing, tools and household items. The merchandise had a total value of $983.63.

Doggett was arrested on a felony charge of grand theft. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Doggett, who was featured in The Villages Daily Sun in 2017 for her work at The Villages Charter School, had been arrested July 2, 2018 near the school.