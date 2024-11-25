Lupe Hernandez

Lupe Hernandez, age 91, passed away on November 16, 2024, in Oxford, Florida. Born on April 11, 1933, Lupe was a loving mother, sister, mother-in-law, friend, known for her nurturing spirit and welcoming nature.

Lupe was proceeded in death by her mother, Agapita, and Brothers Domingo, Tony, and David. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Tony, daughters, Nancy (Richard) and Gloria; son, David (Karen); and sister, Cecilia and Lita.

Lupe dedicated her life to her family, serving as a second mother, to her nieces and nephew, Cindy, Debbie (Billy), Laura (Ray), and David (Anna). She was a devoted grandmother to Natalie (David), Zachary, and Brandon, And a great grandmother to Lillian, Gabriel, and Logan. Her home was a rub of warmth, filled with love, laughter, and delicious meals, reflecting her passion for cooking.

While living in San Antonio, Lupe met Tony Hernandez, who was stationed at Lackland Air Force Base. They married and moved to Key West to start their family. In their 70s years of marriage, they enjoyed traveling, dancing, and experiencing life together. They moved to The Villages in 2001 to enjoy their latter years.

A committed member of Catholic faith, Lupe was actively involved in church projects at St. Bede’s Church in Key West and Saint Timothy’s in the villages. Her faith was into an integral part of her daily life, often shared through her devotion with her grandchildren. In addition to her culinary skills, Lupe was an accomplished seamstress in crochet, creating numerous handmade, baby blankets and throws, as well as fabulous items of clothing worthy of the finest boutiques. These items remain cherished keep sakes among her family and friends.