Suspicious person in military garb arrested at local restaurant

A report of a suspicious person in military clothing resulted in a drug arrest at a local restaurant.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 5 p.m. Sunday to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake to investigate a report of “a suspicious person wearing a military uniform carrying ammunition around his head.”

When a deputy arrived on the scene, he made contact with 45-year-old William Machuca of Lady Lake. He had “in plain view, in the left breast pocket of his shirt, a clear plastic baggie containing a green leafy substance,” according to an arrest report. The substance tested positive as marijuana.

The Beacon, N.Y. native was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.