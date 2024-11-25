68.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 25, 2024
type here...

Suspicious person in military garb arrested at local restaurant

By Sponsored Story
Comments
Screenshot
William Machuca

A report of a suspicious person in military clothing resulted in a drug arrest at a local restaurant.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 5 p.m. Sunday to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake to investigate a report of  “a suspicious person wearing a military uniform carrying ammunition around his head.”

When a deputy arrived on the scene, he made contact with 45-year-old William Machuca of Lady Lake. He had “in plain view, in the left breast pocket of his shirt, a clear plastic baggie containing a green leafy substance,” according to an arrest report. The substance tested positive as marijuana.

The Beacon, N.Y. native was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Poker is about more than playing cards

A Village of Lynnhaven resident offers some insight into the poker controversy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villager Ed McGinty responds to his critics

In his latest Letter to the Editor, Villager Ed McGinty responds to his critics.

U.S. should respect international law

A reader from Milwaukee has some harsh words for Florida lawmakers who have condemned the International Criminal Court for issuing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a former Israeli defense minister.

Dismissal of Trump criminal case would be a win for America

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that the dismissal of Trump’s criminal case in New York would be a victory for the country.

Bad Parking photos send wrong message about Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

A Bridgeport at Miona Shores resident contends that Bad Parking photos are sending the wrong message about Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos