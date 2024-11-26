71.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
type here...

Wildwood splurges on annexations bringing nearly 125 acres into the city

By Marv Balousek
Comments

Wildwood commissioners splurged on annexations Monday night, approving four of them totaling nearly 125 acres.

Most of that land, about 103 acres, is in the proposed Canan Oaks development south of County Road 466 and west of the Oxford Oaks community.

Developed by ACM Orlando Properties, the site is adjacent to Wildwood’s city limits but outside the joint planning area, a designated area where the city plans to expand someday.

This map shows the location of the Canan Oaks development
This map shows the location of the Canan Oaks development.

The land is expected to become a residential subdivision. Details will come with consideration of a comprehensive plan amendment, zoning and a site plan.

Commissioners also approved annexation by The Villages of a 9.5-acre site east of the Village of Antrim Dells, a neighborhood of upscale courtyard villas south of County Road 44A and east of Buena Vista Boulevard.

The pink shaded area shows the land The Villages wants to annex. It is located next to the Village of Antrim Dells
The pink shaded area shows the land The Villages has annexed into Wildwood. The land is located next to the Village of Antrim Dells.

Michael Balsama of Antrim Dells said residents have questions about plans to build homes on the property.

“A number of our neighbors are concerned,” he said, adding that most believe the quality of a Villages development will be high.

Balsama said concerns include location of entry points, preservation of the tree canopy and its impact on Antrim Dells.

Commissioners continued a patchwork of annexations at the former Wildwood Country Resort, now known as Hearty Host Lake Resort.

This map shows the four lots to be annexed at the Hearty Host Lake Resort in Wildwood
This map shows the lots annexed at the Hearty Host Lake Resort in Wildwood.

Heushtein Moise requested annexation of four lots and the city annexed another home site several months ago.

An island surrounded by Wildwood and the Villages of Southern Oaks, the resort includes about 140 manufactured homes. It is south of County Road 44 near Buena Vista Boulevard.

Some residents have suggested that Wildwood annex the entire resort while others apparently oppose annexation.

Wildwood police now are responsible for protecting the five annexed lots while the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department is responsible for the remainder of the community.

A petition to annex about 10 acres for Indian Oaks Self Storage also was approved Tuesday night. A multi-story self-storage building is planned on the site, located north of County Road 470 at County Road 500, west of Marsh Bend Trail.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Where is the justice?

A Village of Hemingway resident looks at our current situation and wonders, where is the justice? Read her Letter to the Editor.

Pickleball players showing lack of etiquette at tennis courts

A Villager who plays tennis at Saddlebrook Recreation Center is sick and tired of “rude” pickleball players walking across the tennis courts.

Don’t give a forum to Ed McGinty!

A Village of Briar Meadow resident is unhappy with Villages-News.com for providing a forum for Villager Ed McGinty. Do you think McGinty should be blacklisted? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com

Poker is about more than playing cards

A Village of Lynnhaven resident offers some insight into the poker controversy. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Villager Ed McGinty responds to his critics

In his latest Letter to the Editor, Villager Ed McGinty responds to his critics.

Photos