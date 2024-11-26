Wildwood splurges on annexations bringing nearly 125 acres into the city

Wildwood commissioners splurged on annexations Monday night, approving four of them totaling nearly 125 acres.

Most of that land, about 103 acres, is in the proposed Canan Oaks development south of County Road 466 and west of the Oxford Oaks community.

Developed by ACM Orlando Properties, the site is adjacent to Wildwood’s city limits but outside the joint planning area, a designated area where the city plans to expand someday.

The land is expected to become a residential subdivision. Details will come with consideration of a comprehensive plan amendment, zoning and a site plan.

Commissioners also approved annexation by The Villages of a 9.5-acre site east of the Village of Antrim Dells, a neighborhood of upscale courtyard villas south of County Road 44A and east of Buena Vista Boulevard.

Michael Balsama of Antrim Dells said residents have questions about plans to build homes on the property.

“A number of our neighbors are concerned,” he said, adding that most believe the quality of a Villages development will be high.

Balsama said concerns include location of entry points, preservation of the tree canopy and its impact on Antrim Dells.

Commissioners continued a patchwork of annexations at the former Wildwood Country Resort, now known as Hearty Host Lake Resort.

Heushtein Moise requested annexation of four lots and the city annexed another home site several months ago.

An island surrounded by Wildwood and the Villages of Southern Oaks, the resort includes about 140 manufactured homes. It is south of County Road 44 near Buena Vista Boulevard.

Some residents have suggested that Wildwood annex the entire resort while others apparently oppose annexation.

Wildwood police now are responsible for protecting the five annexed lots while the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department is responsible for the remainder of the community.

A petition to annex about 10 acres for Indian Oaks Self Storage also was approved Tuesday night. A multi-story self-storage building is planned on the site, located north of County Road 470 at County Road 500, west of Marsh Bend Trail.