Summerfield woman jailed on DUI after road rage incident

A Summerfield woman was jailed on a drunk driving charge after an alleged road rage incident.

A deputy was dispatched to investigate the road rage incident which occurred Sunday night between SE Hwy. 25 in Weirsdale and SE Maricamp Road in Ocala involving a 2010 GMC pickup, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A caller reported a woman “yelling out of the window” of the truck and feared she could be armed.

The deputy spotted smoke coming from the hood of a truck which was stopped on Maricamp Road. The driver and lone occupant of the truck was identified as 44-year-old Tiffany Ann Karowich. It appeared the Michigan native had been drinking.

Karowich said she decided to go for a drive after an argument with her boyfriend. She complained that as she was driving, other drivers tried to “race” her and had been “brake checking her,” the report said.

Karowich willingly took part in field sobriety exercises, but her poor performance led the deputy to conclude she had been driving impaired. She refused to provide a breath sample.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Marion County Jail. Bond was set at $1,000.