Police threaten to use taser on fleeing suspect at Spanish Springs

By Staff Report
Comments

A suspect on a bicycle who tried to flee from police was threatened with a taser during a chase at Spanish Springs.

Bryan David Farr, 41, of Lady Lake, was riding a bicycle without proper lighting shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday in the area of Paige Place and Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. An officer ordered Farr to step off the bicycle, but Farr began pedaling away “at a high rate of speed.”

Bryan David Farr
Bryan David Farr

The officer used his patrol car, with lights and sirens activated, to pursue Farr, who rode through the parking lot at Ruby Tuesday and crashed his bicycle in the vicinity of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street.

The officer continued to chase Farr on foot and warned Farr, who has a lengthy criminal history, that if he did not halt, he would be tasered. Fellow officers helped take Farr into custody. He was found to be in possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested on charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $10,500 bond.

