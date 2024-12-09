Developer has again ‘declined’ to help pay for waterfront renovation

The Developer has again “declined” to help pay for a $3.5 million renovation project at Lake Sumter Landing.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee learned Monday from Assistant District Manager Bruce Brown that the Developer has no interest in helping to pay for the waterfront project.

“The Developer declined to participate,” Brown told PWAC members during a meeting at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

He added that the project is not “the responsibility” of the Developer. A previous request for help from the Developer received “no response.” Brown had been prodded by a PWAC member to make another attempt to seek support from the Developer.

That means residents living south of County Road 466 will be funding the project with amenity money, although Brown offered some good news. He said an insurance claim might provide some relief due to damage from Hurricane Milton, which knocked the gazebo into Lake Sumter.

While the Developer has declined to pay for the waterfront renovation, The Villages has already begun using the project as a marketing tool.

PWAC members previously expressed surprise when Brown and Recreation Director John Rohan starred in a video promoting the dock renovation project. The Villages marketing department produced the video.

PWAC members have not yet approved the renovation project that will provide for a dragon boat landing, ADA kayak low profile launch site and storage, a new boat house for two tour boats, nature and fishing charter pontoon, a 720-square-foot observation pavilion and a kiosk to provide one-stop resident customer service. Additional seating and storage lockers will be added along the existing deck behind the ice cream parlor.

The description of the project says, “The new Pavilion will be the optimal waterfront destination to take in the natural beauty of Lake Sumter.”