Monday, December 9, 2024
Shoplifter admits he stole jacket at Walmart because he was cold

By Staff Report
Comments
James Doyle Stokes
James Doyle Stokes

A shoplifter admitted he’d stolen a jacket at a local Walmart because he was cold.

James Doyle Stokes, 55, of Fruitland Park, paid two visits this past Thursday to the Walmart on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Summerfield, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Stokes was spotted walking in the sporting goods area stuffing merchandise into his jacket when he attempted to leave the store without paying for the items. A loss prevention associate stopped Stokes.

The loss prevention officer realized that Stokes had been in the store a few hours earlier and had stolen a brown jacket valued at $34.98. Stokes was wearing the stolen jacket when he was apprehended during his second trip to the store.

Stokes admitted he had stolen the jacket and said he did so because he was cold.

A criminal history check revealed that Stokes was convicted of grand theft in 2000 in Lake County.

He was arrested on two counts of theft and booked at the Marion County Jail on $2,000 bond.

