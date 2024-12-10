76.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
type here...

Donald Barnett

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments

Donald Barnett, 77, passed away in Center Hill, Florida on Dec. 5, 2024. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 27, 1947 to Albert and Imogene.

Donald was a Christian and loved the Lord. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed watching movies, fabricating projects, fishing, martial arts and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his daughters: Christina Combs of Tomah, Wisconsin; Darlene Gott of Churchill, Tennessee; Melissa (James) Iley in Center Hill, Florida; Grandchildren: Elizabeth, Brandi, Ethan, Mitch and Chelsey; 12 Great Grandchildren; Sister: Carol (Don) Raleigh of Bronson, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Barnett, and his grandson Brandon Lowe.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

My pet peeve about executive golf courses

A Village of Liberty Park resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses his pet peeve about executive golf courses.

Ed McGinty needs to hold ‘liars’ to the same standard

A Village of Winifred resident challenges Ed McGinty to hold “liars” to the same standard.

Trump says prices may go up

A Village of Belvedere resident warns that President-elect Trump has admitted that tariffs may cause prices to go up

Ed McGinty has been a nuisance since we moved to The Villages

A Village of Mira Mesa resident says that Ed McGinty is a nuisance and wants him banned from Villages-News.com.

What’s the deal with trash bag?

A reader from the Village of Santo Domingo is wondering about a bag of trash that has not been picked up in The Villages.

Photos