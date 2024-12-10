Donald Barnett, 77, passed away in Center Hill, Florida on Dec. 5, 2024. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on March 27, 1947 to Albert and Imogene.

Donald was a Christian and loved the Lord. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. He enjoyed watching movies, fabricating projects, fishing, martial arts and loved spending time with his family.

He is survived by his daughters: Christina Combs of Tomah, Wisconsin; Darlene Gott of Churchill, Tennessee; Melissa (James) Iley in Center Hill, Florida; Grandchildren: Elizabeth, Brandi, Ethan, Mitch and Chelsey; 12 Great Grandchildren; Sister: Carol (Don) Raleigh of Bronson, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Barnett, and his grandson Brandon Lowe.