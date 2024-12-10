Record number of tourists spent $131 billion in Florida last year

Florida set record-breaking visitation numbers in 2023.

Tourists to Florida were found to have spent a record $131 billion in the state—an increase of 5 percent over 2022—in addition to $36.9 billion in local, state, and federal tax revenue. Florida remains the premier travel destination of the nation and the world.

“Florida can’t be beat,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis. “I’m proud of this new record set for the state. Everyone loves the free state of Florida.”

Highlights from 2023 data include: