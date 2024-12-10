75 F
The Villages
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Record number of tourists spent $131 billion in Florida last year

By Staff Report
Florida set record-breaking visitation numbers in 2023.

Tourists to Florida were found to have spent a record $131 billion in the state—an increase of 5 percent over 2022—in addition to $36.9 billion in local, state, and federal tax revenue. Florida remains the premier travel destination of the nation and the world.
“Florida can’t be beat,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis. “I’m proud of this new record set for the state. Everyone loves the free state of Florida.”
Highlights from 2023 data include:

  • Florida’s tourism industry generated $127.7 billion in economic impact in 2023, a 5% increase over 2022.
  • Domestic visitors to Florida spent $116.1 billion, while international visitors contributed $14.9 billion, providing a $131 billion out-of-state spending stimulus to Florida’s economy.
  • For every dollar spent by a visitor, the Florida economy retained 97 cents, with 58 cents supporting worker salaries and 13 cents collected as state and local taxes.
  • Tourism contributed $36.9 billion in local, state, and federal taxes last year.
  • Visitors spent an average of $359 million per day in Florida.
  • Tourism was responsible for 9.5% of jobs in Florida, with the industry supporting 2.1 million jobs and providing $76.4 billion in wages and salaries to workers across the state.
  • In 2023, tourism supported around one in every seven private sector jobs. 
  • Tourism activity resulted in $1,910 in tax savings per household in Florida.

