Shirley Yasick

The Villages
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Shirley A. Yasick of The Villages, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2024. Shirley was born on July 1, 1940, in Rochester, PA to the late John and Mary (Kritzman) Gural.

She was preceded in death by her husband Donald and son Richard and is survived by her son Donald- his wife (Margaret)- of Florida and daughter-in-law (Andrea) of New Jersey and grandson-Declan.

Shirley worked as a doctor’s assistant while living in Aliquippa, PA. She was a member of St. George Byzantine Catholic Church located in PA and served as President for the Ladies Guild, also was a member the Center Township Civics Women’s Club. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mass will be held at: St. Timothy Catholic Church 1351 Paige Place Lady Lake, FL 32159 On December 17,2024, at 08:30 a.m. Following mass there will be a gathering at 10:30 a.m. location to be announced. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Compassionate Care Hospice of Lake and Sumter 304 LaGrande Blvd. The Villages, FL 32159

