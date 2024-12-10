Suspect arrested after girl fight at apartment complex in Wildwood

A suspect has been arrested after a girl fight at an apartment complex in Wildwood.

Kiy’Ajiah Allen, 20, of Wildwood, is facing a charge of battery following the altercation last week at the Cypress Commons apartments, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Allen and another woman had been arguing in the parking lot, as many witnesses gathered around. One of them recorded the altercation on a cell phone and shared the video with police.

Allen reportedly approached the other female “aggressively” and “began striking the victim in the face multiple times,” the report said. The report also indicated the conflict began simmering earlier in the day. The other woman suffered a bruised lip and had a bruise in the center of her forehead.

Allen was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.