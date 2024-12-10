Victor Andrew Suppes

Suppes-Victor Andrew, July 24, 1937 – November 22, 2024.

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Victor Suppes of The Villages, Florida. Vic was born in Saginaw, Michigan on July 24, 1937 to the late Victor and Mary Suppes.

He was a graduate of Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw where he met his best friend and the love of his life, Sharon “Kay” Suppes. Upon graduating from Western Michigan University, Vic was employed as an Engineer for many years at General Motors. After a fulfilling career where he helped invent many automobile advancements, he retired and moved with Kay to Punta Gorda, Florida and eventually The Villages. He had a great passion for Corvettes and enjoyed spending many weekends at The Villages Classic Car shows. Vic was also an avid golf enthusiast and cherished his time playing with his Melbourne Villas golf gang.

Vic was predeceased by his loving wife Kay who he was married to for 61 beautiful years.

He is survived by his three children: Brian Suppes (Carol) of Kalamazoo, MI., Jill Bowers (Philip) of New York, N.Y. and Eric Suppes (Sheila) of Commerce Twp., MI. He also leaves behind three grandchildren James Bowers, Charles Bowers, and Nicklas Suppes. Vic will be deeply missed by all.