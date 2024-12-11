Car clubs crush fundraising goals to help kids at Christmas

The Villages car clubs have band together to support the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s Kids, Cops and Christmas program. The clubs raised a total of $21,608 which exceeded last year’s record total by $3,194.

Representatives on hand for the check presentations included The Villages Mustang Club, The Villages Camaro Club, the Chrysler Convertible club, the Villages Classic Automobile Club, The Villages Corvette Club and the Miata Car Club. The car clubs have banded together since 2021 to help support the Kids, Cops and Christmas program.

Nearly 500 children will be able to purchase gifts for their family members and themselves at Walmart this holiday season with the help of sheriff’s deputies. That event will be held this Saturday morning at the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. The sheriff’s deputies will be attending Christmas parties around the county where children will receive gifts including more than 500 bicycles that the deputies have collected this year.

More than 1,000 children and their families will be touched by this program.